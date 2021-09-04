Malayalam
Sports

US Open: Sania Mirza's campaign ends

PTI
Published: September 04, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Sania Mirza
It was a forgettable outing for Sania Mirza. File photo: AFP
Topic | Tennis

New York: The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram made a first round exit from the US Open mixed doubles event after losing to Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine and Australia's Max Purcell, here on Friday night.

The unseeded Sania and Ram lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 to their opponents in just 61 minutes.

Sania and Ram could convert only one of the three break chances that came their way while the winners converted the only breakpoint they got in the match.

With this defeat, Sania's campaign at the last Grand Slam of the season ended as she had already crashed out of the women's doubles event after losing the first round with American partner Coco Vandeweghe.

