Pliskova withdraws from Australian Open

Published: December 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Karolina Pliskova has opted out of Australian Open with a hand injury. File photo: AFP/Ulises Ruiz
World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organisers.

The 29-year-old reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said.

Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Melbourne Park major, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

