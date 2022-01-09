Bopanna, Ramkumar win Adelaide doubles title

Adelaide: India's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazil's Marcelo Melo 7-6 (6), 6-1 to win the Adelaide International title on Sunday.



Coming into this tournament, the Indian duo had played just one Davis Cup match together against Finland. World No. 43 Bopanna claimed his 19th tour-level title while Ramkumar, No. 144 in the ATP rankings, captured his first tour-level crown.



The first set was a see-saw affair as the Indian pair had to dig deep for a 7-6 set win. In the second set, the Croatian and Brazilian pair succumbed to the pressure and gave away the set and the match 6-1 without much resistance.



In the semifinals, Bopanna and Ramkumar upstaged fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

