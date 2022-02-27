Malayalam
Rublev clinches Dubai Championships

AP via PTI
Published: February 27, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev poses with the winner's trophy. Photo: AFP/Karim Sahib
Topic | Tennis

Dubai: Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week and 10th overall when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

 

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.

 

"Both of us were super tired," Rublev said in his on-court interview.

 

"I didn't expect this because I didn't have time to adapt. It's an amazing feeling. I feel super happy," said Rublev. 

 

On Friday, Rublev wrote No War Please on a TV camera moments after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.

