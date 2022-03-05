Malayalam
I would probably be in jail: Serena sees double-standard in Zverev case

Reuters
Published: March 05, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Serena Williams
Serena Williams waves to fans as she arrives prior to the Balmain Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show in Paris on Wednesday. File photo: AFP/Stefano Rellandini
Topic | Tennis

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of a tournament last month for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The world No. 3 was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair after a doubles defeat.

Zverev was later fined $40,000 for the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani.

RELATED ARTICLES

"There is absolutely a double standard," former world No. 1 Serena told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. "I would probably be in jail if I did that - like, literally, no joke.

"I was actually on probation once," she added, but declined with a chuckle to discuss further when Amanpour inquired about the incident.

In 2009, the Grand Slam committee placed Serena on probation for two years and fined her $175,000 for a "major offence of aggravated behavior" during her semifinal against eventual champion Kim Clijsters at the US Open.

"You see that (double standard) when you see other things happening on the tour, like, 'wait - if I had done that? Hmm,'" said Serena.

"But it's okay. At the end of the day I am who I am and I love who I am."

