French Open: Iga Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch title

Reuters
Published: June 04, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrtes with trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Coco Gauff of the US. Photo: Reuters/ Gonzalo Fuentes
Topic | Tennis

Paris: World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.

The victory on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, extended Swiatek's winning run to 35 matches.

Swiatek, seen as overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first matchpoint in an hour and eight minutes.

