Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Wimbledon: Maria stuns 5th seed Sakkari to reach first major 4th round

Reuters
Published: July 02, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Tatjana Maria
Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates winning her third round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari. Photo: Reuters/ Paul Childs
Topic | Tennis

London: Germany's Tatjana Maria, at 34 the oldest player left in the women's draw, knocked fifth seed Maria Sakkari out of Wimbledon 6-3 7-5 on Friday to make the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Ranked 103rd, the mother of two returned from maternity leave just under a year ago and rallied from 3-0 down in the deciding set to defeat Sorana Cirstea in her previous round for a first win over a top-50 player in more than two years.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, for a place in the quarter-finals of the grasscourt major.

RELATED ARTICLES

Greek Sakkari, who reached the French and U.S. Open semi-finals last year, made 30 unforced errors and could only convert one of her seven breakpoint opportunities.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.