Wimbledon: Sinner stays strong to down Alcaraz in thriller

Reuters
Published: July 04, 2022 01:10 AM IST
TENNIS-WIMBLEDON
Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photo: Reuters/ Hannah Mckay
Topic | Tennis

London: Italian Jannik Sinner enjoyed a day to remember on his Centre Court debut as he toppled fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz with a barnstorming 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 win in a battle of the young-guns to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

On a day when Wimbledon's most famous stage celebrated its centenary, the two youngest players left in the men's draw gave a glimpse of the future with some breathtaking shotmaking that earned them a standing ovation from 15,000 hollering fans.

However, during the first two sets there was little indication of the spellbinding drama that would end up unfolding on Centre Court.

The highly-rated Spaniard Alcaraz, who has won a Tour-leading four titles this year, was sucked into a Sinner whirlwind as he lost seven games in a row from 1-1 in the first set.

The 19-year-old Spaniard recovered from that setback to deny Sinner two match points in the third-set tiebreak before three more went begging with Alcaraz serving at 5-2 down in the fourth.

But Sinner withstood the barrage of belting winners to finally book his place in the last eight at his sixth attempt when Alcaraz rolled a forehand into the net.

The 10th seed will next face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

