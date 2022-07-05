Malayalam
Wimbledon: Sania, Pavic enter mixed doubles semifinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza is playing in her final Wimbledon. File photo: AFP/Ben Stansall
The Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic advanced to the semifinals of the mixed doubles event at the Wimbledon on Monday.

The sixth-seeded duo got the better of John Peers GabrielaDabrowski 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to seal a place in the semifinals.

Sania and Pavic had reached the quarterfinals after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

Sania and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Sania, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of the women's doubles.

(With inputs from PTI)

