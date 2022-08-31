New York: Maybe it makes sense that Emma Raducanu would try to find something positive from becoming only the third woman in the professional era to lose in the US Open's first round one year after winning the championship.

Maybe, too, it seems like a bit of a stretch.

Still, whether she was trying to convince others or herself, that was how Raducanu spoke about moving on from bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Aliz Cornet on Tuesday night in her opening match at Flushing Meadows in 2022 following that remarkable run to the trophy as an unseeded 18-year-old qualifier in 2021.

The other defending champions who went home this quickly at the American Grand Slam tournament were Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won it in 2004, and Angelique Kerber, who won it in 2016 (and lost in the first round in 2017 to Naomi Osaka, who had yet to win any of her four major trophies).

Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand, as she had earlier this year, and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who beat past major champions Simona Halep at the Australian Open, Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open and Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, ending the No. 1-ranked woman's 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Venus bowed out in the first round for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.

In the men's draw, four-time champion Rafael Nadal overcame a scare to defeat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. Nadal triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 over his 198th-ranked opponent to register his 65th career win in New York.