Here are some takeaways from my recent travel in the United States, from mid- September to end-October 2026. I know America is familiar ground for many travellers. Yet some may find something useful here.

To begin with, I’ve come away with the feeling that Gen-Z travellers who wish to break absolutely new ground may find America a bit old-fashioned. They may find China or Japan or Latin America more exciting. But I believe the American way of life is a special experience. That Americanness is very different from the character of the American state and its policies.

Mamdani's welcome to Manhattan. Photo: Paul Zacharia Mamdani's welcome to Manhattan. Photo: Paul Zacharia

Despite the political mayhem, there remains an America that’s courteous, accommodating and friendly, whether in cities or villages. That America of the ordinary people is also different from the mammoth apparatus of American capitalism. Capitalism may have bent the lives of the American people to the will of the all-powerful machinery of capitalist production. But it hasn’t subdued their hearts. The evidence is the smile or nod the woman, or the man on the street gives you, a stranger.

Tolerance and civility are built into American life, despite the dismal history of the liquidation of indigenous people and of slavery and civil war, and the rantings of bigots we hear today. That way of life is the living legacy of the immigrants whose multicultural coexistence made the America we know possible. The mighty god of capitalism, however, has no explanation for the shocking phenomenon of the millions of the poor and homeless, who have been denied their ‘inalienable Rights, to use the words of the American Declaration of Independence. Nor has it found a solution to reclaim them. The great Declaration had said, ‘’We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’’ These words ring hollow for the dispossessed in the world’s greatest hub of the rich.

Painted street in New York. Photo: Paul Zacharia Painted street in New York. Photo: Paul Zacharia

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I was indeed in the hands of good friends as I travelled in America. Still, as an outsider on a casual visit, I walked free and confident wherever I went and was relaxed in a way I hadn’t been for a long time. Of course, it helped that I didn’t go to America to fault-find. A fault-finding mindset is the worst thing that a traveller can have. It is the heaviest luggage. It kills the joy from every step she/he takes.

America’s well-known takeaways are many: the casinos of Las Vegas; the Grand Canyon; Times Square, New York; Yosemite National Park; Brooklyn Bridge, New York; Yellowstone National Park; The Statue of Liberty, New York; the monuments and museums of the National Mall, Washington, DC; Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco; Death Valley, Mojave Desert; the Great Plains… to name a few. And there are nooks and corners in anonymous places where your share of happiness awaits you. Those in particular are some of my memorable takeaways.

Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Manhattan. Photo: Paul Zacharia Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Manhattan. Photo: Paul Zacharia

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One morning, on our way to Yosemite National Park from San Francisco, my friend John Kodiyan said, ‘I know a place where we can have a true American breakfast in a home kitchen.’’ We said eagerly, ‘Let’s go.’ Soon we were in a small town where we pulled up into a backyard and parked the car (a Tesla electric which was full self-driving and manual) amongst dusty, muddy farmers’ vehicles. The breakfast place had no signboard. Walking on the rough tiles of the veranda, we opened an old wooden door and entered a room where the mouth-watering aroma of food welcomed us.

People were seated on stools at a long wooden counter, eating, talking, laughing and loudly hailing each other. It was clear they were all local people who knew each other by first name. On the other side of the counter stood the family - father, mother, daughter, son, – taking orders, exchanging gossip, cracking jokes and serving food. Behind them, the cooks were busy. The arrival of three coloured strangers was noticed in a passing glance and made no difference to the prevailing mood. We were smoothly merged into the crowd. John warned us that the portions would be so big that it would be hard for one person to finish a full breakfast. So, we structured our order into manageable portions. The breakfast was one of the tastiest I’ve ever eaten. Just as I’ll remember that breakfast with pleasure for a long time, I’ll also remember the beautiful and silent friendliness that greeted us in that little town. To me, that was America - my takeaway America.

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Two of my takeaways are from New York itself. They’ve been takeaways for a long time – ever since my first visit to the US in 1988. The first one is the Staten Island ferry, which connects Lower Manhattan to Staten Island, 25-30 minutes away. It’s a beautiful trip across the Upper New York Bay, offering a memorable view of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. It’s a free ride – believe it or not. What fascinates me about the ferry is that it is almost like a cross-section of the people of the world and of New York itself. You hear at least half a dozen languages being spoken. It is like a home for thousands of people who transit in the morning to their work in Manhattan and in the evening, lean back on a seat and close their eyes as the ferry chugs over the waves of the Bay. Or they are lost in thought. Or speaking on the phone. Or listening to music. Or dreaming with their eyes open. The ferry, for me, is a forever experience of New York.

A view from Yosemite Valley. Photo: Paul Zacharia A view from Yosemite Valley. Photo: Paul Zacharia

The second is the New York subway. It is a miracle of mass transportation. The statistics are unimportant. What the subway gives you is a deep experience of New York and New Yorkers that nothing else can provide. The rushing trains contain New York City at its truest. Here you meet the New Yorker on the move. She will appear to be in a world of her own, but if you, as a stranger, seek a piece of information, she will smile instantly and come alive, ready to help. Races, languages, nationalities, dress styles, all merge. Old and young, black, white and brown, substance addicts, singers, acrobats – the subway is where you discover the throbbing heart of New York. One morning there was a homeless man asleep on a three-seat in the Staten Island train connecting to the ferry terminal. It so happened that the train I took in the evening to go back was the one I had taken in the morning. And the man was still there in the same seat. The passengers and the authorities had just let him be. That’s all they could do for a homeless man.

My takeaways from Washington DC are the great museums. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and Smithsonian National Museum of Air and Space, for example. Both are staggeringly complex depositories of knowledge and history. Each time you visit them, you discover something new, something that changes you. I remember the day I stood stupefied – even terrified – in the Museum of Air and Space staring at a glittering, massive aircraft and the name written on it. It was Enola Gay, the aircraft that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. As I stood there looking at it with unbelieving eyes, for a moment I imagined how it would have appeared to a person in Hiroshima that July morning in 1945. A little bird in the sky. A bird of Death.

Another precious takeaway is Yosemite National Park. The gigantic rocks and the valleys are hauntingly beautiful. The eerie loneliness that emanates from the rock faces is unforgettable. And for me it is the hallowed ground where the great photographer Ansel Adams took masterly pictures. There is a gallery for Adams in the Park.

Perhaps my greatest takeaway from America always is this awareness: do not fall into the trap of judging a people by the deeds of their rulers. People are always infinitely greater than their rulers.