Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran have tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Greece, captivating fans across India. National media reports reveal that the high-profile nuptials took place at the iconic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, one of the most prestigious luxury resorts along the Mediterranean coastline. What made this venue the chosen one for this celebrity wedding?

A historic coastal sanctuary

Spread across 30 hectares along the scenic Vouliagmeni Peninsula, the estate lies roughly 30 minutes outside Athens. Originally opened in the early 1960s, Astir Palace has long been a favourite retreat for global icons, including former US First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The property underwent extensive renovation before reopening as an ultra-luxury Four Seasons resort in 2019.

Unmatched luxury and extravagant suites

The sprawling resort features over 300 rooms categorised into distinct wings, alongside a private helipad, boat jetty, custom limousine services, private beaches, world-class spas, and fine-dining venues. Guests can also indulge in water sports ranging from wake surfing and jet-skiing to sea kayaking and sailing.

Room rates up to ₹11 lakh per night

Staying at this famed location comes with a premium price tag. According to reports, prices for a 44-square-metre Nafsika sea-view room start from ₹65,542 per night. The 132-square-metre sea-view terrace suite with a private pool commands up to ₹4.8 lakh per night, while the opulent 220-square-metre Ambassador Suite can cost up to ₹11.26 lakh per night, depending on availability, season, and occupancy.

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Star-studded celebrations and upcoming reception

The wedding festivities took place on November 10 and 11, with close family members and prominent guests. Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the attendees who arrived early for the events. A video of Rajinikanth dancing at the wedding party has already gone viral across social media platforms.

The celebrations will continue in India with a grand wedding reception scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. Leading figures from the film industry, politics, and business—including PM Narendra Modi—have reportedly been invited to the gala event.