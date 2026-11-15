In two days, the streets of Erumely will reverberate with the devotional chants and sharanams of Ayyappa devotees as the quaint town is all set to welcome the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Meanwhile, the government, Dewaswom Board, Mahallu Jamat, NGOs and pilgrim organisations are busy adding the final touches to the extensive arrangements. The Dewaswom Board has been entrusted to oversee the preparations and to ensure that the arrangements are completed on time. The Annadana Mandapam (mess hall) that was constructed by KIFB, costing Rs 15 crore, will be opened before the season begins. Kerala-style sadya will be served at this Annadana Mandapam for all the devotees.

Besides, up to 1000 pilgrims can spread their viri (mats) to rest for the day in the facility, which has 25 bathrooms. The pilgrims can use these facilities free of cost during the season. The authorities have placed signboards and signal lights at various places while road marking is progressing. Meanwhile, KSEB said that the maintenance of street lights would be completed soon. Police will allow only single-line traffic on the petta thullal route in Erumely from tomorrow onwards. The authorities noted that no vehicles, including autorickshaws and taxis, would be allowed to break the single-line traffic.

Sabarimala temple. Representative image/Manorama

A team of 125 members would be deployed from November 17 onwards for cleaning and sanitation. The forest department has cleared a walking path in the forest for the devotees. 100 service centres and three oxygen parlours will be set up along this path. The forest department said that 40 bathrooms and three check dams have been arranged in this path that will be opened for the pilgrims on December 1.

KSRTC has allowed 25 additional buses for the Erumely centre to operate the Erumely – Pampa special services. Meanwhile, the health department has arranged three critical care beds and portable X-ray facilities for the first time. Besides, doctors’ services will be available at the Erumely community health centre 24 x7. Doctors will also be deployed at the Thavalam dispensary as well as in the Kalaketty health centre.

The Annadana Mandapam (mess hall) that was constructed by KIFB, costing Rs 15 crore, will be opened before the season begins. Photo: Manorama

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A police outpost that can accommodate up to 51 personnel has been opened at Kalaketty for the first time. Temporary camps will be opened by the fire force at Erumely and Kalaketty. The fire force will also deploy its scuba teams at the Manimala, Pampa and Azhutha river ghats where devotees take baths. The police and the motor vehicle department have identified the accident-prone areas in the pilgrim paths and will strengthen patrolling here.

Annadanam (serving food) and other essential services would be arranged by the Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Ayyappa Seva Sangham at Erumely as well as along the pilgrimage path. The authorities noted that the maintenance works at the temple too are progressing and will be completed soon.

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The government has issued an order fixing the rate of vegetarian dishes in hotels at Erumely and Edathavalams during the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Here are the details.