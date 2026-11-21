In a world where many hold back due to physical constraints or difficult circumstances, 33-year-old Juneis Sattar from Munderi in Keralam's Kannur is proving that sheer determination can conquer any terrain. Juneis, who has no physical growth below his waist, recently completed an extraordinary 9,800 km journey from Kannur to Ladakh on his modified three-wheeled scooter.

Speaking to us, Juneis shared that every step forward on his Hero Destini Prime was fuelled by hope, adding that his passion for travel remains undeterred and he plans to continue exploring the world on his scooter.

Focus on the goal

For Juneis, travel is the ultimate medium for learning and understanding human nature. He managed to fund his ambitious expedition through savings gathered from running a modest kiosk in his hometown, supplemented by small loans from well-wishers. He initially began travelling on a Mahindra scooter before transitioning to his current ride. He firmly believes that regardless of the hurdles along the way, one must keep their eyes fixed firmly on the destination.

Photographs captured by Juneis Sattar during his Ladakh trip

Journey began on June 1

Reaching Ladakh had been a lifelong dream for Juneis, but the right opportunity only presented itself earlier this year. He flagged off his journey on June 1, braving heavy rain, scorching heat, and freezing snow across 9,800 km before returning home safely on August 16. When he initially shared his plan, very few offered encouragement. Most tried to dissuade him by pointing out his physical challenges, but Juneis remained focused solely on his target.

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A trusty companion named Neelothi

Juneis credits his modified Hero Destini Prime scooter for making the journey possible. Affectionately named 'Neelothi' due to its bright blue shade, the vehicle was provided through the development fund of Kannur MP K Sudhakaran. Juneis notes that navigating off-road stretches required extra caution as three-wheeled scooters carry a higher risk of tipping over on uneven terrain, but the deep bond between him and his scooter carried them through.

Covering 200 km a day

The journey spanned nearly three months, during which Juneis covered up to 200 km per day. He maintained a disciplined schedule, reserving nights strictly for rest and avoiding hazardous night driving. He pitched tents at petrol stations or sought shelter at religious places, while relying on local dhabas for meals. Touched by his resilience, many eatery owners refused to accept payment. Juneis views their warmth as validation for choosing to move forward rather than lamenting his physical limitations.

A few clicks by Juneis on the way. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Emotional moments in Pahalgam

Traversing 12 states on Neelothi, Juneis experienced numerous memorable moments. A particularly poignant stop was Pahalgam, where he paid tribute to the victims of a tragedy that claimed 26 lives. Completing the journey independently without burdening others remains his greatest satisfaction. On his return leg, he also visited the Taj Mahal and the Golden Temple, solidifying his resolve to embark on even more adventures in the future.