For South Indians and Malayalis in particular, the drumstick tree—or moringa—is far more than just a backyard plant; it is a nutritional powerhouse deeply embedded in culinary tradition. From its delicate white flowers and leaves to its pods, seeds, and bark, every part of this versatile tree has nourished generations. However, this beloved superfood has hit a major legal roadblock down under.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) officially rejected an application (Application A1294) on April 8, 2026, that sought to permit moringa leaves, green pods, and seed oil to be sold commercially as food or food ingredients. The regulatory agency classified moringa as a 'novel food'—a designation for non-traditional foods lacking proven records of safe consumption—citing insufficient scientific evidence proving its safety for general human consumption.

There is no ban on backyard cultivation of moringa in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock/alfaomega9

As a result of this ruling, moringa can no longer be legally sold or used as a retail food ingredient across Australia and New Zealand. Border control agencies will actively detain imported food items containing moringa under strict Biosecurity Import Conditions (BICON).

Why moringa is classified as a novel food

Under Australian regulations, a food is categorised as 'novel' if there is no established history of broad human consumption in Australia or New Zealand prior to 1994. Seeking commercial approval for novel foods requires rigorous, high-level scientific safety data. Applicants were unable to present adequate empirical data demonstrating that regular dietary consumption of moringa poses no health risks, prompting regulatory authorities to strictly uphold the commercial prohibition.

Moringa is labelled as 'for external use only' in some markets. Photo: KPhrom/Shutterstock

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Impact on traders and export markets

The decision severely impacts food traders and exporters shipping products to Australasia. The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is enforcing these restrictions rigorously. Any commercial moringa products labelled for human consumption attempting to pass through Australian customs will be seized, destroyed, or re-exported under the Imported Food Control Act 1992. Importing non-compliant food items is classified as a serious legal offence under Section 8 of the Act.

Retail stores and health food shops are prohibited from selling moringa as an ingredient in smoothie powders, wellness drinks, or packaged foods. Food companies targeting these markets are advised to review their formulations and ensure compliance with the approved ingredients list under Schedule 25 of the Food Standards Code.

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What non-resident Indians need to know

Despite the commercial ban, individual residents face minimal disruption to daily life. Speaking to media outlets, Binu Mathew, a Kozhikode native who has lived in Australia with his family for 15 years, noted that moringa was previously sold locally in powder form. Following the ruling, several vendors have rebranded their products for 'external use only' or for therapeutic purposes rather than as dietary food products.

Bringing live plants or seeds into Australia from abroad remains strictly prohibited under existing biosecurity laws unless fully processed or frozen. Meanwhile, industry stakeholders have submitted petitions to the Australian Federal Parliament seeking a review of the food regulation decision.

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Key exemptions: Therapeutic use and backyard cultivation

While moringa is banned as a retail food product, regulatory frameworks allow two specific exceptions:

1. Therapeutic medicine: Products listed with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as complementary medicines can be legally sold in capsule or supplement form, provided they are marketed purely for therapeutic use rather than as food.

2. Personal backyard cultivation: Households are permitted to grow moringa trees on private property and consume the leaves or drumsticks at home without any legal restrictions.

Brazilian authorities cited widespread, unfounded health claims by marketers who falsely touted moringa teas and capsules as cures for cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Shutterstock/KPhrom

Brazil's earlier prohibition on moringa

Australia is not the first nation to enforce regulatory restrictions on the plant. On 4 Jun 2019, Brazil's health regulatory agency ANVISA imposed a nationwide ban on moringa products. Alongside safety data gaps, Brazilian authorities cited widespread, unfounded health claims by marketers who falsely touted moringa teas and capsules as cures for cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. It's also not allowed in countries like the US, Canada, the UAE, the UK, the EU, Japan and more.

Health benefits and emerging scientific discoveries

According to research highlighted by the American Botanical Council, moringa is a fast-growing, drought-resistant tree widely consumed across India, Pakistan, and parts of Africa. Bioactive compounds in the plant are recognised for supporting healthy blood pressure, assisting liver detoxification, and exhibiting natural antibacterial properties.

Intriguingly, as commercial food restrictions take effect, scientists have discovered a compelling environmental application for the plant. A study published in the journal ACS Omega revealed that active components in moringa seeds can filter microplastics out of contaminated water—scientifically validating traditional water purification methods practised for generations.

The regulatory measures enforced in Australia illustrate how traditional foods face stringent safety standards when expanding into international markets. Exporters must carefully navigate changing regulatory compliance standards to maintain access to overseas markets.