The 16-coach Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat has been launched today (November 13, Friday) by PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Link in Karnataka. Its regular commercial services will begin on November 15. The service is an extension and upgrade of the existing Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat (20645/20646) to Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. The trains can accommodate 1,128 passengers.

The train takes around 13 hours to complete its 670 km and would be the longest-duration Vande Bharat Chair car service. Due to its winding tracks and steep gradients, it will also be the slowest Vande Bharat of India, averaging 54 km/h. Railways says passengers will get scenic views of the Western Ghats' hills, forests, tunnels and the coastal Karnataka region of Udupi, Karwar, Gokarna and Murdeshwar.

The train has many special onboard features. Photo: iStock

Today's inaugural train left SMVT Bengaluru at 1.30 pm and will reach Madgaon at 2.55 am. In the return direction, it departs at 1.30 pm and reaches Bengaluru at 9 pm. On regular days, starting from November 15, Sunday, the train will leave Yeshwantpur at 7.35 am and reach Madgaon at 8.55 pm, all days except Wednesdays. It will have a running time of 13 hours and 20 minutes. The Madgaon-Yeshwantpur train will leave Madgaon at 8.20 am and reach Yeshwantpur at 9.15 pm. Its running time is 12 hours and 55 minutes, and it won't be in service on Thursdays.

Special onboard features

a) 180-degree revolving seats

b) Automatic sliding doors

c) Wi-fi infotainment with 32-inch screens

d) Bio-vacuum toilets

e) Upgraded reclining seats and extended footrests

f) Roller blinds for windows

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Timetable and stops

Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat (26655): Operates on all days except Wednesday. The train will depart from Yesvantpur at 7.35 am and reach Madgaon at 8.55 pm.

Due to its winding tracks and steep gradients, it will also be the slowest Vande Bharat of India, averaging 54 km/h. Photo: X/ DRM Thiruvananthapuram

Stops

Shravanabelagola: 9.03 am, Hassan: 9.38 am, Sakleshpur: 10.20 am, Subrahmanya Road: 12.40 pm, Kabakaputtur: 1.25 pm, Mangaluru Junction: 3.05 pm, Udupi: 4.20 pm, Kundapura: 4.38 pm, Mookambika Road Baindur: 5.20 pm, Murudeshwar: 6 pm, Gokarna Road: 7 pm, Karwar: 7.45 pm

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Madgaon-Mangaluru-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat (26656): Operates on all days except Thursday. The train will depart from Madgaon at 8.20 am and reach Yesvantpur at 9.15 pm.

Stops

Karwar: 9.03 am, Gokarna Road: 9.48 am, Murudeshwar: 11 am, Mookambika Road Baindur: 11.20 am, Kundapura: 11.48 am, Udupi: 12.18 pm, Mangaluru Junction: 1.50 pm, Kabakaputtur: 2.43 pm, Subrahmanya Road: 3.28 pm, Sakleshpur: 5.30 pm, Hassan: 6.13 pm, Shravanabelagola: 6.43 pm