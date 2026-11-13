A massive global technical outage affecting Microsoft services has disrupted operations in India's aviation sector, leading to flight cancellations and delays. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet grounded three flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning following the widespread system failure.

Flight cancellations and delays

The grounded SpiceJet services included flights operating from Delhi to Pune, Leh, and Mumbai. Additionally, two other SpiceJet flights from the capital—bound for Darbhanga and Mumbai—experienced delays. Airport authorities in Delhi, alongside major airlines, have advised all passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo and Akasa Air issued travel advisories urging passengers to keep a close eye on real-time flight updates. Photo: iStock/Chalabala

Airlines issue travel advisories

While other major Indian carriers have not reported widespread service disruptions, they remain on high alert. Air India confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation, noting that its flight operations remain unaffected for now. Meanwhile, IndiGo and Akasa Air issued travel advisories urging passengers to keep a close eye on real-time flight updates, as online check-in and booking portals face potential technical disruptions.

Global IT disruption

The global outage began impacting key Microsoft platforms, including Outlook and Teams, on Thursday. Users worldwide reported being unable to access email accounts and enterprise software. Microsoft acknowledged the issue in a statement on X, confirming that its technical teams are working urgently to resolve the glitch and restore full functionality.