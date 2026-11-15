To ensure a safe, hassle-free, and comfortable journey for devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched special chartered bus services. KSRTC announced this during the inauguration of a dedicated 24-hour booking counter at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tailored booking options through Budget Tourism Cell

Under this new initiative, individuals, families, pilgrim groups, and various organisations can pre-book entire KSRTC buses through the transport corporation's Budget Tourism Cell. The corporation has also set up online reservation facilities to make access easier. These chartered services can be customised according to the number of passengers, departure location, date, time, and total trip duration.

Dedicated control room operational

The 24-hour control room at the Devaswom Board headquarters was inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, while Minister CP John inaugurated the KSRTC booking counter. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar, and other dignitaries also addressed the gathering, emphasising the government's commitment to enhancing transport facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims.