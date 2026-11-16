The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple annual pilgrimage season has begun, and lakhs of devotees are expected to make their way to the hill shrine in the coming weeks. For a smooth pilgrimage experience, devotees will need to familiarise themselves with the darshan booking procedures, entry requirements, offerings and other arrangements. Here is a guide to some of the essential information for those planning a visit to the temple in Keralam's Pathanamthitta.

Booking virtual queues, things to remember

Visit the Sabarimala website, keeping your Aadhaar number, mobile number and email address ready. Here are the other details on the verification processes and documents.

a) Verification will be conducted at the Ganapathi temple in Pampa.

b) Pilgrims must carry their original Aadhaar card or a photocopy.

c) Entry will be permitted after scanning the QR code on the pass and verifying the documents.

d) Children below five years do not require virtual queue passes.

Sabarimala pilgrims entering Keralam from Tamil Nadu may have to take the Cumbummettu border route this season. Photo: iStock/ajijchan

e) Pilgrims who are unable to visit on the booked date must cancel their slots.

f) A daily quota of 3,000 tickets each is available for the Erumeli forest route and the Vandiperiyar-Sathram route.

g) The Nilakkal-Pampa route has a daily quota of 60,000 tickets.

h) Pilgrims can also obtain darshan passes through spot booking centres at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar.

Daily quota

Nilakkal -10,000

Erumeli -2,000

Vandiperiyar-Sathram -2,000

Devotees at Sabarimala. Photo: iStock/RK Balaji

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Things to remember

a) No spot booking facility is available at Pampa.

b) Pilgrims must carry their Aadhaar card or a photocopy.

c) A photograph of each pilgrim will be taken at the centre.

d) A pass bearing a QR code will be issued.

Sabarimala: Offerings and rates

a) Aravana -Rs 100

b) Appam (7 pieces) -Rs 45

c) Neyyabhishekam -Rs 10

d) Ganapathi homam -Rs 375

e) Nithya pooja -Rs 4,000

f) Ucha pooja - Rs 3,000

g) Usha pooja - Rs 1,500

h) Kalabhabhishekam - Rs 38,400

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i) Padi pooja - Rs 1,37,900

j) Udayasthamana pooja - Rs 61,800

k) Sahasra kalasam - Rs 91,250

l) Laksharchana - Rs 12,500

m) Thulabharam - Rs 625

n) Utsavabali - Rs 37,500

o) Ashtabhishekam - Rs 6,000

p) Pushpabhishekam - Rs 12,500

q) Adiya shishtam ghee (100 ml) - Rs 100

r) Muzhukappu - Rs 950

Malikappuram: Offerings and rates

a) Bhagavathi seva -Rs 250

b) Turmeric and kumkum abhishekam -Rs 50

c) Garland and vazhipadu -Rs 25

d) Navagraha pooja - Rs 450

e) Otta graha pooja -Rs 100

f) Ashtothara archana -Rs 30

g) Swayamvara archana -Rs 50

h) Malar nivedyam -Rs 20

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Darshan timings

The temple will remain open for 18 hours a day, from 3 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 11 pm. Up to 80,000 pilgrims can have darshan each day.

Railway Police roll out special security measures

The Railway Police have stepped up security at key railway stations across Keralam as large numbers of Sabarimala pilgrims are expected to arrive by train for the annual pilgrimage season. Round-the-clock police help desks have been set up at five stations that witness a heavy pilgrim rush: Ernakulam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam and Kayamkulam. The desks will provide travel information, emergency assistance and other support to pilgrims. Surveillance has also been intensified at railway stations and aboard trains, with modern technology being deployed to monitor pilgrim movement and strengthen security. Pilgrims can contact the control centre at 9846200100 for assistance. They can also dial 112 for police help and 139 for railway-related security assistance and complaints.

Cumbummettu may be made sole entry point for Tamil Nadu pilgrims

Sabarimala pilgrims entering Keralam from Tamil Nadu may have to take the Cumbummettu border route this season, with the district administration proposing to make it the sole entry point from the start of the Mandala pilgrimage. The arrangement is usually introduced only during periods of heavy pilgrim traffic. The proposal was discussed at a meeting held at the Cumbummettu Idathavalam (pilgrim halt), chaired by MLA Senapathy Venu and Sub Collector S Sreejith. The meeting decided to recommend the move to the district collector. If implemented, the move is expected to ease traffic along the Kumily-Cumbum and Cumbum-Cumbummettu ghat roads. The Idukki collector is expected to discuss the proposal with the Theni collector before a final decision is taken. The meeting also reviewed preparations at Cumbummettu, the district's first pilgrim halt for devotees arriving from Tamil Nadu. A community hall near the town has been readied for pilgrims to prepare food and rest. Additional facilities will be arranged in nearby buildings if required, the district administration said.

Renovation of the toilets and other preparatory work at the halt are in the final stages. Officials from various departments and people's representatives attended the meeting.

Pilgrimage routes

1. Erumeli–Kanamala–Elavunkal–Nilakkal–Pampa (51 km)

2. Mannarakulanji–Vadasserikkara–Perunad–Laha–Plappally–Nilakkal–Elavunkal–Chalakkayam–Pampa (74 km)

(Elavunkal is the point where the roads via Erumeli and Mannarakulanji converge)

3. Traditional trekking route from Pampa

4. Pampa–Neelimala–Appachimedu–Sabaripitham–Saramkuthi–Sannidhanam

5. Forest route from Erumeli

Erumeli–Kalaketti–Azhutha–Azhuthamedu–Kallidamkunnu–Puthussery–Karimala–Valiyanavattom–Pampa–Sannidhanam

6. Forest route via Pullumedu

Vandiperiyar–Sathram–Pullumedu–Urumbuzhi–Pandithavalam–Sannidhanam