The Sabarimala pilgrimage season has officially begun, and the state government is busy setting up various facilities for devotees across the state. Most recently, Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated a dedicated pilgrim facilitation centre at the international airport in Cochin for devotees.

The CM said an 'edathavalam,' or a temporary resting facility, was set up for devotees arriving at the airport from outside Keralam.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan inaugurates the pilgrimage centre at CIAL. Photo: Special Arrangement

Facilities at the centre

a) Devaswom help desk

b) Prasadam coupon counter

c) Pre-paid taxi booking facility

d) Vegetarian food outlet

e) A rest area

f) Flight information display system for real-time updates

The 5,000-square-feet centre is located near the police aid post, adjacent to the domestic arrival terminal, and will remain open round the clock.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services are available to and from the airport, with a booking counter set up at the pilgrim facilitation centre. Pilgrims can also book chartered bus services based on demand.

A dedicated counter for helicopter service bookings has also been arranged this year.

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Last year, around 11,000 pilgrims used the facilitation centre, according to Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). Besides pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, devotees from Malaysia and Singapore also availed themselves of the facilities, it said.

(With PTI inputs)