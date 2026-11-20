In a major effort to boost international travel and simplify entry procedures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a comprehensive overhaul of India's visa framework. Complex multi-step applications and lengthy forms will soon be a thing of the past as the government restructures regulations, collapsing 13 major visa categories into nine and reducing 49 subcategories to just 23.

Application forms will also see up to a 70% reduction in required fields. Drawing from global standards and visa systems in developed nations, the reforms aim to make travel to India seamless for international tourists, business professionals, students, and medical seekers.

Goodbye tourist visa, hello visitor visa

Under the new rules, the traditional tourist visa has been officially phased out and replaced by the broader 'Visitor Visa'. This reflects the reality that travellers visit India for varied short-term purposes beyond conventional sightseeing. Applicants can choose between two main options depending on their stay duration and intent.

The V-1 visa is a 30-day multiple-entry visa designed for short business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, and short-term courses in local languages, music, arts, or crafts. The V-2 visa caters to long-term visitors, offering validities of one, five, or 10 years, subject to conditions. It covers all V-1 activities along with mountaineering expeditions, which feature a dedicated six-month multiple-entry clause.

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Restructured medical visas for modern and traditional care

Medical travel to India has also been restructured. The framework now distinguishes between modern clinical treatment and traditional medical systems. The M-1 visa applies to modern medicine, while the M-3 visa specifically targets patients seeking care under the AYUSH umbrella (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy). Both offer a one-year, multiple-entry validity. Accompanying medical attendants will receive M-2 visas for modern medical patients and M-4 visas for AYUSH patients.

Streamlined student and business entry

Student visas have been consolidated into three main paths. The S-1 visa covers foreign students enrolled in recognised Indian schools and universities for degree courses. The S-2 visa caters to research scholars, exchange students, academic interns, and temporary faculty. Additionally, the e-S1 visa serves students applying through the official Study in India portal, valid for up to five years or the duration of the course.

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Business visas are split into long-term B-1 visas for establishing commercial ventures and short-term B-2 visas for contractual activities, sports, film shoots, and conferences. Technical staff, engineers, and specialists deployed by foreign firms to maintain machinery, IT systems, or supply chains will operate under a dedicated Production Investment Business Visa within the B-2 classification via the e-Visa platform.

Other key classifications and implementation timeline

The remaining categories include Diplomatic ('D') and Official visas for government representatives, Work visas for long-term employment and non-governmental work, Journalist visas for media personnel, and Miscellaneous visas. The Miscellaneous category covers individuals of Indian origin without OCI cards, spouses and children of foreign residents, property owners, adoption proceedings, foreign members of intentional communities such as Auroville, and long-term stay provisions for neighbouring nationalities.

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The e-Visa facility will continue to serve citizens from 172 countries online, issuing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to arrival. Government IT systems are currently undergoing updates to support the new structure, with full rollout scheduled for late 2026.