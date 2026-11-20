With the Malayalam month of Vrischikam marking the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, KSRTC has rolled out special bus services to Pampa from several centres across Kollam district. Besides regular services, additional trips are being operated from places such as Ochira. Devotees can also hire buses for group travel, while more special services will be introduced from depots, including Kottarakkara, depending on the pilgrim turnout, KSRTC officials said.

Kottarakkara

The Kottarakkara depot has been operating special services to Pampa for the past few days, with buses departing at 6 am, 6.30 am and 8.30 am, and at 6 pm, 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm. The last service starts from the Kottarakkara Ganapathy Temple. Each trip will operate subject to a minimum turnout of 30 to 35 passengers. Groups of devotees can also hire a bus for ₹25,500, with pick-up arranged from any location within a 10-km radius of Kottarakkara. Fare: ₹245 (Fast Passenger) and ₹303 (Superfast) from Kottarakkara to Pampa.Contact: 9188933736

Devotees can also hire buses for group travel, while more special services will be introduced from depots. Photo: iStock/ajijchan

Ochira

Two daily services to Pampa are available from the Ochira bus station, departing at 7.10 pm and 7.40 pm The services are operated by buses from the Kayamkulam depot, and tickets can be booked online. More trips will be introduced if the pilgrim turnout increases. Fare: ₹216.Contact: Ochira KSRTC bus station: 9188933755

Chathannoor

The Chathannoor depot began its Pampa service on Tuesday. The bus leaves the depot at 6 pm, covering Paravur Pozhikkara Temple, Puttingal Temple, Kottuvankonam Temple, Puthukkulam Temple, Chirakkara Temple and Chathannoor Bhoothanatham Temple before returning to the depot. It then leaves for Pampa at 8 pm and reaches the destination around 1 a.m. The return journey begins at 7.30 am the next day. Fare: ₹245.Contact: 9188933729

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Kollam

Pilgrims can also board a daily KSRTC service to Pampa from Kadavoor Mahadevar Temple. The bus departs at 7.30 pm, after the deeparadhana ritual, and travels via Kollam bus stand, Chinnakada, Kundara and Ezhukone before reaching Kottarakkara station and proceeding to Pampa. Online booking will open from today. Fare: ₹243 from Kadavoor to Pampa.

Another daily service to Pampa will begin from Mukathala Sree Krishna Swamy Temple, with Minister P C Vishnunadh scheduled to flag it off at 7 pm today. Operated by the Kottarakkara depot, the bus will leave Kollam at 7.41 am and travel via Kundara, Kottarakkara, Adoor, Pathanamthitta and Vadasserikkara, reaching Pampa by noon. Fare: ₹181.Contact: 9188933739

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Karunagappally

The Karunagappally bus stand also has multiple services to Pampa, with four buses departing at different times in the evening. The 6.45 pm service travels via Edakulangara Devi Temple, Kumaramchira Temple and Sasthamkotta. The 7 pm bus takes the Pavumba and Aanayadi Temple route, while the 7.15 pm service covers Kattinmekethil Temple, Mukkumpuzha Cheriyazheekal Temple and Karunagappally before proceeding to Pampa. Another service leaves Padannayarkulangara Temple at 8 pm and travels via Ochira and Nooranad Padanilam. Fare: ₹229. Contact: 9188933736

Two daily services to Pampa are available from the Ochira bus station. Representative image/Manorama

Punalur

The Punalur depot operates two daily services to Pampa, one departing from the railway station at 6 am and the other from the depot at 8 pm. Both are Fast Passenger services. Fare: ₹195. Contact: 9188933730

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461 more buses for Sabarimala services

KSRTC will deploy 461 more buses from various depots for Sabarimala services. To make up for the resulting shortage of buses at these depots, the corporation plans to hire additional vehicles. The arrangements will be made without affecting Priyadarshini services. However, the response to the tenders invited twice so far has been poor, with only 25 non-AC buses secured on rent. The corporation expects more buses to be offered. The current rental rates are ₹46 to ₹48 per km for non-AC buses and ₹50 to ₹53 per km for AC buses.

Cherlapally-Kollam special train for Sabarimala pilgrims

Railways have also announced special trains between Cherlapally, near Hyderabad, and Kollam to cater to the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims. The Cherlapally-Kollam Express (07113) will operate on Tuesdays from December 15 to January 12, 2027. It will leave Cherlapally at 2 pm and reach Kollam Junction at 7.15 pm the following day.

A total of five trips have been scheduled. The train will pass through Palakkad Junction at 11.35 am on Wednesdays. The return service, Kollam-Cherlapally Express (07114), will operate on Thursdays from December 17 to January 14. It will leave Kollam at 2.30 am and reach Cherlapally at 1.30 pm the following day, passing through Palakkad Junction at 11.35 am on Thursdays.