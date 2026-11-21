The District Collector has officially declared Changanassery's Parel Church and the surrounding five-kilometre radius a festival zone until December 13. The decision comes as the historic shrine prepares for its consecration and formal elevation to the status of a basilica, drawing thousands of devotees from across the state.

Traffic and parking arrangements

To manage the expected influx of pilgrims, local authorities have issued detailed traffic and parking guidelines. Here are the details:

a) Two-wheelers must be parked at the SVD Seminary Ground, located directly opposite Parel Church.

b) For private cars arriving from Thiruvalla, Alappuzha, and Kottayam, parking has been designated at the SB High School Ground, while heavy vehicles from these routes should park at the AKM School Ground along the bypass road.

c) Cars approaching from Thengana and Karukachal should proceed to the Kurishummoodu Media Village Ground.

d) Heavy vehicles from these directions must park along the roadside at Valiyakulam or at the Veroor Church Ground.

e) Additional parking facilities have been made available at the Anandashram Ground and on the private property of Viji Alexander along Anandashram Road.

Traffic diversions and daily schedule

Police confirmed that vehicles arriving from the Thengana route may be diverted based on traffic density along Vazhoor Road.

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The consecration ceremonies for the Parel Marth Mariam Church, from now the Marth Mariam Immaculate Conception Shrine Basilica, is from 2 pm on Saturday with a solemn Holy Mass presided over by Mar Joseph Perumthottam, accompanied by a sermon by Mar Joseph Kallarangatt.

Later at 5 pm, Mar Thomas Tharayil will formally proclaim the church’s elevation to basilica status and lead the official naming ceremony.

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The celebrations continue on Sunday at 7 am with Holy Mass and the blessing of the traditional granite cross by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. At 9.30 am, Mar Thomas Padiyath will celebrate Mass and bless the church flagstaff. In the afternoon at 3.15 pm, Yuvadeepti-SMYM will lead a Marian youth rally to the church, followed by a youth meet and another Holy Mass at 5 pm with a message from Mar Thomas Tharayil. The day concludes at 6.30 pm with a grand Christian musical concert featuring Alphons Joseph and Stephen Devassy at the SB College Ground.

Interior of the Parel Marth Mariam Church.

A sanctuary of charity

Alongside the grand architectural construction, the church has spearheaded extensive social welfare initiatives. As part of the consecration celebrations, 11 underprivileged families will receive newly built homes on land donated by Chethipuzha St Thomas Hospital, the Parel Chas Unit, and the Charismatic Group, with land registration already completed.

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The parish's Vincent de Paul unit has completed 10 homes, while the Marian Pilgrim Centre housing fund assisted in building 20 new houses and renovating two others. Furthermore, the parish aims to build 25 additional homes across various parishes in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Changanassery's 'Colour a Home' initiative.

Engraved history and sacred symbols

The church courtyard uniquely showcases its history through carved stones retrieved from the original chapel of the Immaculate Conception. Arranged to tell the story of the shrine from its humble beginnings to its elevation as a basilica, the stones invite visitors to journey through its historical milestones.

Standing prominently in the courtyard is a magnificent granite cross that symbolically encodes biblical history. It incorporates symbols representing the 12 tribes of Israel, the 12 apostles, the four evangelists, and the presence of Mother Mary at the foot of the cross, serving as a striking testament of faith.