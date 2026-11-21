Commuters travelling between North Keralam and Karnataka can now avail of a new KSRTC Swift semi-sleeper super deluxe bus service connecting Nilambur to Bengaluru. The new daytime service flagged off today from the Nilambur depot will offer convenient travel options along the Gudalur-Mysuru corridor.

Timings and fare details

The bus leaves Nilambur at 10 am and is scheduled to reach Bengaluru at 5 pm. For the return journey, the service will depart from Bengaluru at 10 pm and arrive back in Nilambur by 5 am the following morning.

The initial fare from Nilambur to Bengaluru is set at ₹586. Passengers should note that flexi-pricing applies to this route, meaning ticket rates may increase during peak rush hours and drop during off-peak periods.

Revised schedule for existing service

Alongside the launch, KSRTC has revised the timetable for its existing Nilambur-Bengaluru Swift service. The bus that previously departed Nilambur at 11 am will now leave at 1 pm, reaching Bengaluru at 8 pm. The return service will depart Bengaluru at 11.45 pm and reach Nilambur at 8 am the next morning.

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Official inauguration

The inauguration ceremony for the new bus service took place at the Nilambur KSRTC depot today(November 21) at 9.30 am, with Aryadan Shoukath, MLA, officially flagging off the inaugural trip.