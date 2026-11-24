Railway authorities have announced partial cancellations and route alterations for several passenger and express trains operating through the Palakkad division on various dates in November and December due to operational reasons. Passengers travelling along these routes are advised to note the revised originating and terminating stations.

Erode – Palakkad Town MEMU services

The Erode Junction – Palakkad Town MEMU (66607) will short-terminate at Palakkad Junction instead of completing its journey to Palakkad Town on November 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 as well as on Dec 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Consequently, the return service, Palakkad Town – Erode Junction MEMU (66608), will originate from Palakkad Junction at 3.13 pm on the same dates instead of starting from Palakkad Town.

The changes are due to operational reasons. Photo: Manorama

Chennai Central – Palakkad Junction Superfast Express

The Chennai Central – Palakkad Junction Superfast Express (22651) will be short-terminated at Pollachi on November 24 and 25 Nov and Dec 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The service is cancelled between Pollachi and Palakkad on these dates. Furthermore, on November 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 and Dec 1, 2 and 3, this train will end its service at Palakkad Town instead of Palakkad Junction.

In the return direction, the Palakkad Junction – Chennai Central Superfast Express (22652) will originate from Pollachi Junction at 4.50 pm on November 25 and 26, and December 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. On November 27, 28, 29 and 30 and December 1, 2, 3 and 4, the service will start from Palakkad Town at 4.04 pm.

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Tiruchendur – Palakkad Junction Express

The Tiruchendur – Palakkad Junction Express (16732) will short-terminate at Palakkad Town on November 25 and 26. Correspondingly, the Palakkad Junction – Tiruchendur Express (16731) will commence its journey from Palakkad Town at 6.20 am on November 25 and 26.

The Chennai Central – Palakkad Junction Superfast Express (22651) will be short-terminated at Pollachi. Photo: Shutterstock/MTD_myTravelDiaries

Coimbatore – Palakkad Town MEMU

The Coimbatore Junction – Palakkad Town MEMU (66605) will end its trip at Palakkad Junction on December 5, 7 and 8. In response, the Palakkad Town – Coimbatore Junction MEMU (66606) will start from Palakkad Junction at 7.35 am on December 7, 8 and 9.

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Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express

The Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express (16843) will terminate short at Palakkad Junction on December 5, 6, 7 and 8. The return service, Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Express (16844), will originate from Palakkad Junction at 6.45 am on December 6, 7, 8 and 9.