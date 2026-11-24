US Immigration law experts have issued crucial guidelines for Lawful Permanent Residents (Green Card holders) in the US planning overseas travel. Staying abroad for extended periods without appropriate documentation can lead to the forfeiture of permanent resident status.

Short trips under six months

For overseas visits lasting less than six months, such as brief holidays or personal trips, a valid Green Card is generally sufficient. Stays within this timeframe do not typically compromise permanent residency status or trigger scrutiny at border control.

Stays between six months and one year

While returning to the US after six months to a year is allowed with a standard Green Card, travellers may face detailed questioning from border authorities. Customs and Border Protection officers will evaluate whether the resident has maintained an ongoing intent to make the US their permanent home.

Prolonged absences abroad can disrupt the 'continuous residence' requirement essential for future US citizenship applications. Photo: iStock

Absences exceeding one year and Form I-131

Those planning to remain outside the US for a year or longer must complete specific steps before departing. Travellers must file Form I-131 to obtain a re-entry permit and complete their biometrics appointment before leaving the country. An approved re-entry permit allows LPRs to remain abroad for up to two years. Departing without this permit for over a year can invalidate Green Card status, forcing individuals to apply for an SB-1 Returning Resident visa.

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Impact on naturalisation and Form I-407 warnings

Even with a valid re-entry permit, prolonged absences abroad can disrupt the 'continuous residence' requirement essential for future US citizenship applications. Legal advisors also urge caution if border personnel pressure travellers to sign Form I-407 at ports of entry, as this form signifies a voluntary abandonment of Green Card status. Permanent residents are advised to carry evidence of active US ties, such as recent tax returns, lease agreements, property ownership documents, and proof of employment.