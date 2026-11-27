The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched its new Town Circular bus service in Changanassery to streamline public transportation and improve connectivity across major hubs in the town. As part of the public transport overhaul, selected services originating from Kuttanad will also extend their routes to call at the Vezhakkattuchira bus stand from today. The initiative was rolled out following recommendations from local legislator Vinu Job MLA.

The inauguration of the Town Circular service was at 9.45 am today at Perunna Stand No 2, officiated by Vinu Job MLA. Designed to ease intra-town transit, the circular buses will navigate via the bypass road, seamlessly linking the main commercial areas with the local railway station.

Town circular route and schedule

The new circular service will operate twice daily, departing at 9.45 am and 3.30 pm. Starting from Perunna, the bus will route through Lahaikkad, SH Junction, the railway station, Palathra, and Mathumoola before reaching its destination at Vezhakkattuchira.

Services connecting Vezhakkattuchira

The extension includes enhanced links to the Vezhakkattuchira bus stand, located near SB College on MC Road. Buses on these schedules will stop at Perunna stand prior to proceeding to Vezhakkattuchira. The morning bus leaving Champakulam at 8 am reaches Perunna Stand No 2 at 8.55 am, continuing through the town to terminate at Vezhakkattuchira. Meanwhile, services from Pulinkunnoo at 8.05 am and 1.30 pm will arrive at Vezhakkattuchira at 8.30 am and 2.20 pm respectively.

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Return schedules from Vezhakkattuchira

Return operations will also pass through the Perunna stand. Buses to Pulinkunnoo will depart Vezhakkattuchira at 9 am, while services to Champakulam will leave at 9.10 am. An afternoon return trip to Champakulam via Pooppally is scheduled to depart at 3 pm, according to details shared by Changanassery KSRTC authorities.