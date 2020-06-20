Supercar scrapyard: No car should meet this fate

Will anybody dump their supercars that usually cost a bomb? Though multi-millionaires would not mind, there would be nobody who would abandon such cars happily.

Have you wondered where such discarded cars are kept? Unlike our country where all types of abandoned vehicles are kept near police stations or roadsides, these luxury cars can't be kept just anywhere.

In Dubai, which is a paradise for supercars, there is a dumping ground meant only for the abandoned expensive cars. This is the place where opulent brands like Benz, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari and others ditched by their owners are kept.

The yard is home to thousands of such cars - some of them seized by banks for non-payment of loans, some impounded by the police and others that are in non-repairable conditions.

The condition of cars could range from fully damaged to brand new cars. Well-known vlogger Supercar Blondie has shot a video of the yard. She says that if someone wants to buy them, they could do so through auctions, that too at a fraction of their actual price. But there is a catch. You may have to spend a fortune to get them back on the roads.