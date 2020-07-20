This electric scooter offers a range of 110 km in just 3 hours of charging

India has been struggling with pollution for the longest. Amidst this, new age entrepreneurs identified the challenge and envisioned a pollution-free India. Startups in India are helping the government to fulfil their mission of shifting vehicles from ICE to EVs as a solution to this vision. If you are looking forward to experiencing an EV scooter in terms of power, range, and speed. We are here to tell you about a scooter Praise Pro by Indian EV manufacturer Okinawa.

Power

PraisePro gets a 1000-watt BLDC Waterproof motor which gives 2500-watt peak power. This enables the scooter to offer an impressive range of up to 100 - 110 km on a single charge.

Battery

The scooter is equipped with a 2Kw detachable lithium-ion battery, which will address the issues related to battery charging plugs in parking for the people who stay in high rise buildings. It comes with removable battery with easy to charge on any 5 Amp plug similar to where we charge our Mobile phones. It takes just 3 hours for the battery to get fully charged.

Features

The e-scooter comes with a host of features like – Digital speedometer, Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Mobile Charging USB Port, Motor Walking Assist (Front/Reverse Motion). It comes with Hydraulic suspension in front-wheel and double shocker and double tube technology in the rear wheel. It also has a loading capacity of 150kgs and 7 litre storage space under the seat.

Design

The e-scooter is available in 3 colours - glossy red black, glossy sparkle black and glossy blue black. Praise Pro gives a style statement with eye-catchy design. It comes with a stylish LED Projector headlamp with DRLs and Rear Led with defogger. It also flaunts Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Price

The stylish e-scooter is available for INR 79,277 ex-showroom price. It comes with a 3-year warranty on the battery and motor. The company is giving roadside assistance with each of their high-speed scooters.