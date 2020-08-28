Now take a Nexon EV on rent, no need to buy, pay insurance or taxes

Tata Motors has launched a first-of-its-kind plan aimed at promoting use of electric vehicles. It has unveiled a monthly subscription model for electric version of its compact SUV Nexon.

Tata Motors has partnered with country's leading leasing firm Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Pvt Ltd to offer the service, which will be initially available in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Tata could soon offer the service in Kerala too.

Three plans to choose from

There are three subscription plans to choose from. If you want the vehicle for 36 months, you need to pay a monthly rent of Rs 41,900 including taxes; for 24 months Rs 44,900 and for 18 months Rs 47,900.

The hassles of vehicle registration, road tax and other procedures have been done away, with the entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV being made seamless via end-to-end digital engagement.

Other benefits include comprehensive insurance cover, roadside assistance, free service/maintenance, periodic services, and doorstep delivery. Besides, customers will also get their own EV charger which can be installed at their home or office.

The subscription model is tailor-made for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others, the company said.

The customers can either choose to extend the subscription on its expiry or return the vehicle, it said.