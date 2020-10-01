{{head.currentUpdate}}

Poly carbonate driving licenses, registration certificates in Kerala soon

Poly carbonate driving licenses, registration certificates in Kerala soon
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
The Motor Vehicles department will soon issue poly carbonate cards for driving license, vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) and other documents, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister was inaugurating the sub RTO offices at Payyannur, Feroke, Chadayamangalam and Pathanapuram through video conferencing. The centralized online vehicle checking system was in the final stages, he said.
Pinarayi said the work on installing RFID system for specially monitoring the goods vehicles at the check posts and GPS tracking system for the surveillance of stage carriers was progressing fast. The state government’s view is that each taluk should have at least one office of the motor vehicles department, he said.

The chief minister also said the state will soon have a system in place for issuing PUC certificates (mandatory vehicle population certificates) online through the approved testing centre’s.

