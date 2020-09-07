Deepak Kocchar, former ICICI CEO's husband, arrested by ED for money laundering

New Delhi: Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was arrested on Monday night by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in a deal between the bank and Videocon Group. He was being questioned from noon.

ED had filed a criminal case against Ms Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group for alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Bank.

The couple has been questioned by the central probe agency in the case.

They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, early this year, also attached assets worth Rs 78 crore "in possession of" Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.