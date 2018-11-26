Malayalam
Akshay Kumar unveils '2.0' filter on Facebook

IANS
Published: November 26, 2018 05:29 PM IST Updated: November 26, 2018 05:11 PM IST

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "2.0", actor Akshay Kumar on Monday treated his fans by launching the film's special filter on Facebook.

Through the filter, one can try out Akshay's wrathful avatar look from the film.

"The new face of evil will unveil in three days, experience it yourself with the '2.0' Filter! Try now," the actor tweeted along with a video in which he can be seen using the filter.

Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in "2.0", releasing on Thursday.

The film will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

