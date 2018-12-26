Deepika-Ranveer dance their hearts out at Kapil Sharma’s reception

After their close-knit wedding in Punjab, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni hosted a grand reception for B-town in Mumbai on Monday.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Salim Khan were among those who attended the gala evening.

Many of the wedding photos and videos are doing rounds on social media. In one such video, Ranveer was seen singing ‘Subah hone na de', ‘Ankh maare' and other songs along with Mika Singh.

Both Ranveer and Deepika seemed to be enjoying along with Kapil and Ginni. Well, it seems like DeepVeer knows how to charm audience well. Here's the video:



Those who came from the small screen industry included the team of Kapil’s upcoming show The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other TV actors like Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.