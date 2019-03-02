Malayalam
Rajeev Ravi, Nivin Pauly team up for 'Thuramukham'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 02, 2019 10:45 PM IST Updated: March 02, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Acclaimed Director Rajeev Raji is joining hands with actor Nivin Pauly for his next flick titled 'Thuramukham'.

Actor Nivin Pauly unveiled the first look poster of the film on social media today. The blue-green toned poster throws a hint that the movie would be around fishermen and their life on the waters.

This is Rajeev Ravi's fourth film as director. 'Annayum Rasoolum', 'Njan Steve Lopez' and 'Kammatipaadam' were his previous directorial ventures. Another interesting fact is that the movie will see actor turned fashion designer Poornima Indrajith work with her husband Indrajith Sukumaran.

The shooting of the film will begin in mid-2019. The movie will also see Biju Menon, Namisha Sajayan, Arjun Asokan, Manikandan Achari in prominent roles. Thuramukham is bank rolled by Sukumar Thekkepat.

On work front, Nivin Pauly was last seen in 'Mikhael' directed by Haneef Adeni. 

