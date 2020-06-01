Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Salim Kumar tries gender-face-swap with Mollywood actors and here's how they look

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2020 12:10 PM IST Updated: June 01, 2020 12:20 PM IST
Salim Kumar used FaceApp with stars like Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted people’s lives around the globe and people are looking forward to ways that would make them creatively engaged. And social media has come to the rescue of most of us grappling with ideas on how to kill boredom while stuck at home for long hours.

And actor Salim Kumar's gender-face-swap idea seem to have attracted many netizens. In the era of the selfie, there's no shortage of apps that can swap your face into someone else's.

FaceApp, the app can be used to take a selfie or a photo saved to your camera roll and one can alter it using neural-network technology. It has options which not only let you change your gender, but also color of hair, eye-ball, and skin-tone. One can also replace background, swap your gender, change your hairstyle, use filters, play with blurring, apply makeups according to your preference and use any tool you want to.

Asif Ali and Jayasurya
RELATED ARTICLES

And Salim Kumar did not spare any. From Mohanlal to Mammootty, he made sure to swaped the face of actors and shared the pics on his official Facebook page.

Prithviraj and Sreenivasan

The post has now gone viral with many shares and comments.

Aju Varghese and Tovino

While some have picked Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly slaying in female looks, some also picked Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne as best.

Soubin Shahir and Vineeth Sreenivasan
Shane NIgam and Joju George
Unni Mukundan and Kunchacko Boban
Indrajith and Sunny Wayne
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.