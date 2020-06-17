{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithviraj, Biju Menon and others come to aid of ailing director Sachy

Leading film personalities like actor Prithviraj, Biju Menon, directors Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan have come to the rescue of ailing writer-director K.R. Sachidanandan and joined hands to see how the best medical care could be given to him.

Popularly known as Sachy, the 48-year-old is admitted to intensive care unit of a leading hospital in Thrissur.
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy critical, put on ventilator

He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and doctors treating him said that two days are very crucial.

It was at this time that close friends of Sachy got together and are now trying to rope in top experts to interact with the doctors treating him. They have also expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to shift him to another hospital, if the situation demands.

Sachy was recovering from a hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sachy, a practicing lawyer at the Kerala High court, turned to the film industry by first jointly writing scripts and then went solo. His second film as a director, 'Ayyapanum Koshyum', turned out to be the biggest grosser this year, till the lockdown kicked in.

The film had Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead.

