{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Why 'Penguin' director cast his pet dog in the film

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

penguin-movie-dog
The pet dog named Cyrus in 'Penguin' played a pivotal role in the movie
SHARE

'Penguin' director Eashvar Karthic has revealed that the dog owned by Keerthy Suresh's character Rhythm in the film actually belongs to him.
MOVIE REVIEWS
Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin is a thrilling tribute to motherhood

Kartic's dog Maddy goes by the name of Cyrus in the film, and plays a key role in the mysetry. Kartic says he cast him because he "understands each and every movement of his".

"Actually his (Cyrus') real name is Maddy and he is my own dog! He knows my body language very well and I understand each and every movement of his," Karthic said.

penguin-movie-1

"While I was looking for trained dogs for the part for a while, I wasn't able to find any that I thought worked. So just before we went on floors for production I just picked Maddy to play Cyrus and he was just brilliant. He never needed too many instructions, and was such a natural. He really is a one-take artist," he added.

penguin-movie-2

The crime thriller stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved child. The bilingual movie premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES