Samantha Akkineni's friend Shilpa Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Samantha Akkineni's friend and model-turned-designer Shilpa Reddy tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video on Instagram, Shilpa Reddy spoke about being tested positive for coronavirus and how she managed to overcome it. She revealed that a family friend visited their place a couple of weeks ago and left their house feeling unwell.

Every day drill that we did to keep our bodies Prepared and enhance immunity .. -1000 mg - C vitamin -40- 50 mg – zinc(For good protection￼) -One probiotic capsule -Check your D vitamin levels and maintain what a needed - Get some sunlight -Hydrate yourself well -Drink only warm water or room temperature water with some mint leaves or Tulsi With a pinch of turmeric .Helps you wash down your throat frequently. -You can also have warm turmeric shots With two pinches of pepper -Avoid cold beverages and anything with ice Keep your nose and throat clean. -Take steam twice a day Morning after you wake up and before sleeping .Breathe through your nose 20- 25 times, Breathe through your mouth 20-25 times .. -Indulge in some physical activity(Available on YouTube for beginners ) -Spend 10 minutes for breathing exercises (pranayama)Plenty simple ones available on YouTube -Meditate with a guided meditation tape(Best is to start with ISHA KRIYA ( Available on YouTube in different languages) Or CHIT SHAKTHI meditations on YouTube - it is tried and tested by me .. but the choice is yours) - practice SIMHA KRIYA- (you tube) very Simple three-minute process Twice a day which will enhance your lung capacity . -Sanitise your hands regularly and wash them regularly With soap , wear mask , social distancing ( these v all know ) -Eat clean light home-made food Which is easy on the system -Avoid sugary food Completely or as much as you can -Sleep early wake up early -Make sure your body clock is in sync with the sun -It is a good idea to take a flu shot since the weather has changed. I checked with my doctor and he gave us a go ahead to take flu shots to avoid panic even when you get a common cold or cough - (INFLUVAC) Inactivated influenza vaccine by - Abbot India lent -There are different doses for adults and children Its a good idea to get the influenza shot if you have elders at home but again you must consider checking with your family doctor ..Since every case is different.. -There is a natural concoctions that helps prepare u r body * -5 bulbs garlic -7 or 8 cloves -15 Tulsi leaves (OR 20 Basil leaves) -1 Teaspoon Ajwain -5 mint leaves -10 black pepper .boil

A few days later, she learnt that her friend tested positive and thus Shilpa's entire family decided to undergo Covid-19 test. Shilpa and her husband were tested positive but both of them didn't show any symptoms.

However, she said that they are following a healthy diet and fitness plan to overcome the pandemic.

Samantha and Shilpa are good friends and it was just last week that Shilpa Reddy shared a picture of herself with Samantha in which the latter was seen planting a kiss on her cheeks.

