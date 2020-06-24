Samantha Akkineni's friend Shilpa Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Samantha Akkineni's friend and model-turned-designer Shilpa Reddy tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video on Instagram, Shilpa Reddy spoke about being tested positive for coronavirus and how she managed to overcome it. She revealed that a family friend visited their place a couple of weeks ago and left their house feeling unwell.

A few days later, she learnt that her friend tested positive and thus Shilpa's entire family decided to undergo Covid-19 test. Shilpa and her husband were tested positive but both of them didn't show any symptoms.

However, she said that they are following a healthy diet and fitness plan to overcome the pandemic.

Samantha and Shilpa are good friends and it was just last week that Shilpa Reddy shared a picture of herself with Samantha in which the latter was seen planting a kiss on her cheeks.