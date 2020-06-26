Suresh Gopi's 250th film to see the actor in 'mass' avatar

Ever since Suresh Gopi announced his 250th film, there has been a good buzz around the movie. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer, is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas.

While the official motion poster of the project will be released on Suresh Gopi's birthday at 6pm, a few stills has been released by the makers which has definitely

raised expectations. It is to be noted that Mohanlal too had a similar mustache in Pulimurgan. Now, fans are happy to see the actor in his mass look and looking forward for the movie.



SG 250 is produced by Pulimurugan fame Tomichan Mulakupadam, for Mulakupadam Films.

Meanwhile, the National award-winning actor is celebrating his 61st birthday on June 26, 2020.

Sharing a pic, producer Tomichan Mulakupadam revealed that they will begin the shoot of the project as soon as possible.