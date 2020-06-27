SG250: Suresh Gopi is Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan

The motion poster of Suresh Gopi's 250th film was released on his birthday and looks like yet another blockbuster is on it's way!

The motion poster opens with a voice-over which is an announcement for the cops. It's heard that SI Dominic is lying at Kurishupally Kavala and the cops who are searching for him can pick him from there.

And immediately we are introduced to Suresh Gopi’s character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan hinting that he is the one who has thrashed the SI.

Donning a salt-and-pepper look, Suresh Gopi is seen sitting on his black car with a cigarette in hand along with a thumping BGM.

The motion poster was launched by actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaanand Pranav Mohanlal through their social media handles.

The video is now trending on Youtube and looks like fans are loving it!

SG 250 is expected to start rolling soon. The movie is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas and the official title is expected to be announced soon.