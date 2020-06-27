Actress Vidyu Raman looks unrecognisable in latest pics, says made use of lockdown period

Tamil actress Vidyullekha Raman, popularly known as Vidyu Raman, has taken the Internet by storm.

Vidyu shared a before and after picture in which one can see her transformation. The actress looks completely unrecognisable in her latest picture and along with the post she talked about her weight loss journey. She also revealed that she was diagnosed with a gall stone, early this year, and was asked for an emergency surgery.

“I needed 2020 to start off on the best note possible. Participated in the Chennai Marathon and felt good about finished the 10K in 90 minutes. Unfortunately in Mid Jan I was diagnosed with a huge gall stone lodged in my gall bladder. An emergency surgery was scheduled to remove my infected gall bladder completely. All the fitness progress I had made felt like it was slipping away from my fingers,” (sic.) she wrote.

She, then opened up how she made use of the lockdown period and how important it is to take care of our health during times like this.

She said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown hasn't been easy for many of us. But I decided to take this lockdown by the horns and get closer to that goal weight I’ve been dreaming about for so long!! 77kgs in January and now 68kgs in June. Make the most of what the current situation gives you because certain things like a pandemic aren’t in our control. You know what is? Your overall well-being and physical + mental fitness. Use this time to make yourself into the best and healthiest version possible! I believe in you guys.” (sic.)

Now, fans of the star seem to be very much inspired by her looks and are heaping praises on her for the hard work she's put in.