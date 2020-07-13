My little man is not so little any more: Mohanlal pens heartfelt birthday wishes for son Pranav

Actor Pranav Mohanlal, who turned 30 on Monday has been showered with sweet and adorable birthday messages from his fans, friends, and colleagues on his special day. The one wish that will always hold special place in his heart came in from none other than his father and Mollywood's superstar Mohanlal.

Mohanlal's heartfelt wish for Pranav on his special day read, “My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday.” (sic.)

Mohanlal also shared a collage of his and Pranav's old pics with the recent one. In one pic, Mohanlal is seen holding his son when he was a baby and giving him a peck on his cheek while in the second pic, both are seen sporting heavily bearded look.

It's indeed amazing to see the father and son bonding together on the special day. Seems like, lockdown has given celebs to spend quality time with their family.

Meanwhile, Pranav will se seen sharing screenspace with his father in upcoming movie Marakkar directed by Priyadarsan.

Pranav had made his Malayalam movie debut as a child actor in Mohanlal starrer Onnaman released in 2002. In the same year, he was also seen in Punarjani for which he won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist.