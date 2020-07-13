{{head.currentUpdate}}

Pranav Mohanlal celebrates birthday with family

Star kid and actor Pranav Mohanlal is celebrating his birthday on Monday. Pranav turned 30 years and looks like he had a special celebration at home along with his family.

A few pics surfaced online with Pranav all set to cut his birthday cake while family members Mohanlal and Suchithra and others are seen standing beside him.

Pranav Mohanlal is one among those very few young actors who churned out a big blockbuster with his debut film as a lead hero in Aadhi. The young actor, who is the son of Mollywood's own Mohanlal, is now gearing up for his next with Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam.

The film will see Pranav romancing Kalyani Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, the duo will also be seen together in Mohanlal's much awaited movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'.

