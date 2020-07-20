{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Alwin Antony absconding? Producer accused of sexual assault

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

alwin-antony
SHARE

Kochi: A case has been registered against Malayalam film producer Alwin Antony for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.

Alwin Antony  had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman, a model last year after promising her roles in his movies. 

Circle Inspector KG Aneesh said, "The woman had filed a complaint. It is said that the woman was sexually harassed four times between January and March 2019. We have registered a case based on her complaint."

alwin-antony-3

The accused is absconding, police said.

Alwin's phone is alo switched off. The incident happened at Alwin Antony's office and guest house at Panampally Nagar in Kochi.

Alwin had produced several hits including Ohm Shanti Oshana and Amar Akbar Antony. He had last co-produced 2018 movie Mangalyam Thanthunanena.

Last year, Alwin Antony had hit headlines after he had a spat with director Rosshan Andrrews.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES