Alwin Antony absconding? Producer accused of sexual assault

Kochi: A case has been registered against Malayalam film producer Alwin Antony for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.

Alwin Antony had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman, a model last year after promising her roles in his movies.

Circle Inspector KG Aneesh said, "The woman had filed a complaint. It is said that the woman was sexually harassed four times between January and March 2019. We have registered a case based on her complaint."

The accused is absconding, police said.



Alwin's phone is alo switched off. The incident happened at Alwin Antony's office and guest house at Panampally Nagar in Kochi.

Alwin had produced several hits including Ohm Shanti Oshana and Amar Akbar Antony. He had last co-produced 2018 movie Mangalyam Thanthunanena.

Last year, Alwin Antony had hit headlines after he had a spat with director Rosshan Andrrews.