Amitabh Bachchan shares family photo, thanks fans for their prayers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo with his family members Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram. Thanking his fans for their prayers for him and his family members, who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, he said "We see your love".

He, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently admitted to a hospital here.

In the throwback photo, they are seen waving at their fans.

"T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks," Amitabh captioned it.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been reflecting back on his life, decisions and the consequences of his decisions, as he recovers from the novel coronavirus in the Covid ward of a hospital here.

In a blog post, Big B had shared a few lines by his father, late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, and mentioned how all the time that he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

"In the rush of life, when did I ever get the time to, to sit somewhere, for a while and to think .. that what I did, what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..now I get the time," he had written.

".. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated."

The family is reportedly responding well to the treatment. Amitabh and Abhishek are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11 after they were diagnosed with Covid-19, while Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus.