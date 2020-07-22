Shriya Saran shares throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan, wishes him speedy recovery

Actress Shriya Saran wished Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 with a couple of throwback pictures of herself with the legendary actor.

Shriya Saran took to Instagram to share two old pictures of herself with Amitabh Bachchan. She captioned the post as, "Can some one Spot @shriya_saran1109 in this pic with @amitabhbachchan Dec 1991 (sic)."

In another pic, she recalled how she met him during the shoot of his film 'Khuda Gawah' way back in the early 90s. She added that it was his humbleness that made her entire family his biggest fans. She then, wished Big B and his family a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The father-son duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on July 11, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a week later. Ever since the news broke, fans and colleagues from the industry have been praying for their recovery.