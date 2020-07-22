Trisha-Simbu wedding: Here's how the actress is keeping herself occupied amid rumours

Trisha Krishnan and Simbu grabbed headlines recently when the reports of them planning to tie the knot surfaced. For the past few days, Trisha and Simbu were the talk of the town due to their wedding rumours. The fans too did not complain as they had enjoyed their chemistry in Gautham Menon's hit movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Amidst all the wedding rumours, the actress recently stepped out and pampered herself at a salon. She is totally enjoying her time amid lockdown. Trisha took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of her enjoying her coffee as she steps out wearing a mask and gloves. One can see in the picture, the stunner also flaunts her good hair day after her salon session. Clearly, the actress is unaffected of gossips and is keeping herself busy with various activities.

Pics shared by Trisha on Instagram

Those reports have now turned out to be false as sources close to the actors have denied it and called it 'baseless rumour.'

Simbu and Trisha are good friends.

Talking about her friendship with Simbu, Trisha had spoken that he was a great friend. "I've known Simbu for seven years. He's not my type; not a person I'd fall in love with. He is a great friend, and I believe that one can't fall in love with a good friend," a daily quoted her as saying in 2017.

Talking about the same, his parents denied the same, asking fans not to believe in false rumours. "We are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. We will announce the news to the world once we find the perfect girl for him. Till then, kindly do not believe in baseless rumours about our son's wedding."