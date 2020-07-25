{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sai Pallavi shares why she woke up with a smile

Southern star Sai Pallavi Senthamarai says she woke up with a smile.

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the cloudy sky. At the end of the clip we see a rainbow.

"The reason I woke up with a smile...was coz mama earth threw in a surprise #rainbow #6am #hatti," she captioned the image.

Pallavi had earlier shared a picture of herself playing with bunnies. "We had Visitors today...The snugglepuffs," she wrote.

We had Visitors today...The snugglepuffs🥰❤️ #hattigava

On the acting front, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of her upcoming film "Love Story" directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Naga Chaitanya, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.

The romantic drama was scheduled to be released in April but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

