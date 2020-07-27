Resul Pookutty says nobody gave him work in Hindi films after Oscar win

A day after renowned musician AR Rahman said that there was 'a whole gang' stopping him from working in Bollywood, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has come forward to speak about the same.

He revealed that nobody showed interest in working with him in the Hindi film industry post his win at the Academy Awards.

In response to Shekhar's Kapur tweet, directed at Rahman, Resul wrote, "Dear Shekhar Kapur, ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses that told me in my face 'we don’t need you' but still I love my industry for it."

All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

Resul, however, said that he didn't want to blame anyone as he believed he was facing the infamous 'Oscar curse'. The superstition goes that those who are awarded the Hollywood’s most prestigious award see a slide in their careers.

"@shekharkapur... and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check!"

Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption! — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

"I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films," he futher added.

The conversation between Kapur, Rahman and Pookutty comes at a time when the Bollywood industry is facing massive criticism for favouritism after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Both Rahman and Pookutty had won the Oscars for the 2008 British film 'Slumdog Millionaire'.